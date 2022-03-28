Warmer temperatures followed by strong storms the next 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Temperatures warm up the next 2 days with the warmest day on Tuesday
- Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night to Wednesday
- Periods of showers expected into Thursday morning with much colder temperatures
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 57°
Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Staying breezy. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. Low: 46°
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm, windy conditions. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 77°
Tuesday Night: Showers and storms arrive late evening with the threat of mainly damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Wind: SE 15-25, gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s overnight.
