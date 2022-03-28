Warmer temperatures followed by strong storms the next 3 days

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures warm up the next 2 days with the warmest day on Tuesday

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Tuesday night to Wednesday

Periods of showers expected into Thursday morning with much colder temperatures

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and a bit warmer. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 57°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and not as cold. Staying breezy. Wind: E-SE 15-25 mph. Low: 46°

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with warm, windy conditions. Wind: S 15-35 mph. High: 77°

Tuesday Night: Showers and storms arrive late evening with the threat of mainly damaging wind gusts, hail and heavy rain. Wind: SE 15-25, gusts up to 45 mph. Temperatures in the 50s and 60s overnight.

