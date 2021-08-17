Warmer today with more humidity & an isolated storm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- The temperatures and humidity slowly builds the next few days
- An isolated shower and thunderstorm is possible today & Wednesday afternoons
- The chance of rain and thunderstorms increases Friday & again Saturday night
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a slight chance of an afternoon shower/thunderstorm. Humidity increases as well. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. High 88°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies, calm and mild. Wind: S-SE 5-10 mph. Low: 69°
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy and more humid. The storm chance stays low. Wind: S-SE 10-15 mph. High 89°
Thursday: More clouds and humidity expected. An afternoon storm can't be ruled out. Temperatures approach the 90s. Wind: S 10-15 mph. Low: 72° High 89°
