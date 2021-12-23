Warmer weather into the holidays in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Warmer and cloudier conditions Thursday

Highs in the 60s the next two days, challenging record highs

Quiet, dry weather for the next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer, maybe overcast for a couple hours this afternoon. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 60°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 48°

Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, warm and breezy. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 67°

Saturday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 52°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

