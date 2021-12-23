Warmer weather into the holidays in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Warmer and cloudier conditions Thursday
- Highs in the 60s the next two days, challenging record highs
- Quiet, dry weather for the next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Partly cloudy & warmer, maybe overcast for a couple hours this afternoon. Wind: SW 10-25 mph. High: 60°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy and very warm. Wind: S 5-15 mph Low: 48°
Friday (Christmas Eve): Partly to mostly cloudy skies, warm and breezy. Wind: SW 10-20 mph. High: 67°
Saturday (Christmas Day): Mostly sunny with much cooler temperatures. Wind: NW 10-20 mph. Low: 40° High: 52°
