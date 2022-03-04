Watch
Warmer weather into the weekend

and last updated 2022-03-04 05:32:28-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Back in the 70s today and tomorrow with filtered sunshine
  • Rain chances, albeit low, Saturday afternoon and Sunday night
  • Accumulation possible Monday morning

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Friday:  Warm and breezy conditions with lots of high clouds. Wind: S 10-25 mph. High: 75°

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with mild overnight temperatures Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 57°

Saturday:  Windy with streams of clouds, a passing cold front may cause a few isolated showers or storms in the afternoon. Wind: S-SW 15-25 mph, Gusts 45. High: 72°

Sunday: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing clouds in the afternoon. Rain moving in during the evening. Low: 31° High: 49°

Monday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, snow, or a mixture, mainly in the morning. Some accumulation of snow is possible. Low: 28° High: 34

