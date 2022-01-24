Warmer & windy today before a big drop in temperatures tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Near 50° with gusty winds today ahead of a new Arctic blast, dropping to near 10° by Tuesday morning
- Wind chills drop to the single digits Tuesday afternoon
- Forecast for the Chiefs next weekend is looking dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 40s
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Blend of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon. Wind: SW to N 10-25 mph. High: 50°
Tonight: Turning very cold with a big drop in temperatures. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph Low: 10° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and much colder. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 23° Wind Chill: 0 to 8°
Wednesday: Another cold morning with improving temperatures by the afternoon. Staying cold. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 7° High: 32°
