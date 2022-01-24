Warmer & windy today before a big drop in temperatures tomorrow

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Near 50° with gusty winds today ahead of a new Arctic blast, dropping to near 10° by Tuesday morning

Wind chills drop to the single digits Tuesday afternoon

Forecast for the Chiefs next weekend is looking dry and seasonal with highs in the low to mid 40s

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Blend of sun and clouds with warmer temperatures. A strong cold front arrives during the afternoon. Wind: SW to N 10-25 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Turning very cold with a big drop in temperatures. Wind: N-NE 10-20 mph Low: 10° Wind Chill: -5 to 0°

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and much colder. Wind: N 10-20 mph. High: 23° Wind Chill: 0 to 8°

Wednesday: Another cold morning with improving temperatures by the afternoon. Staying cold. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 7° High: 32°

