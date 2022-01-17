Warming up a bit to start the week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Temperatures will rebound to the low 40s today & near 50° Tuesday

Sunshine and breezy through Tuesday

A cold blast arrives Wednesday with single digit low temperatures expected Thursday and Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with cool but more comfortable temperatures. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: S-SW 10 mph. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Increasing afternoon clouds, warmer temperatures & gusty winds. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and much colder thanks to a strong cold front passing through. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. Low: 19° High: 25°

