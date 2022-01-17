Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming up a bit to start the week

and last updated 2022-01-17 04:44:16-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Temperatures will rebound to the low 40s today & near 50° Tuesday
  • Sunshine and breezy through Tuesday
  • A cold blast arrives Wednesday with single digit low temperatures expected Thursday and Friday mornings

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with cool but more comfortable temperatures. Wind: NW to S 5-15 mph. High: 42°

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Wind: S-SW 10 mph. Low: 31°

Tuesday: Increasing afternoon clouds, warmer temperatures & gusty winds. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. High: 50°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and much colder thanks to a strong cold front passing through. Wind: SW S 5-10 mph. Low: 19° High: 25°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.