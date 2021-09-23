Warming up after a chilly start this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

Another great morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s

Warmer but nice afternoons expected through Saturday

The heat returns Chiefs Sunday and lasts through most of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another day filled with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and not as chilly. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 59°

Friday: A weak cold front passes through during the afternoon bringing clouds & breezy conditions. It will cool off a bit Friday night behind the front. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph. High: 80°

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and picture perfect fall day! Temperatures are cooler with a light breeze. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 51° High: 77°

