Warming up after a chilly start this morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Another great morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s
- Warmer but nice afternoons expected through Saturday
- The heat returns Chiefs Sunday and lasts through most of next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Thursday: Another day filled with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 77°
Tonight: Mostly clear skies and not as chilly. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 59°
Friday: A weak cold front passes through during the afternoon bringing clouds & breezy conditions. It will cool off a bit Friday night behind the front. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph. High: 80°
Saturday: Abundant sunshine and picture perfect fall day! Temperatures are cooler with a light breeze. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 51° High: 77°
