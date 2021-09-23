Watch
Warming up after a chilly start this morning

and last updated 2021-09-23 04:46:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Another great morning with temperatures dipping into the 40s
  • Warmer but nice afternoons expected through Saturday
  • The heat returns Chiefs Sunday and lasts through most of next week

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Thursday: Another day filled with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Enjoy! Wind: S-SW 5-10 mph. High: 77°

Tonight: Mostly clear skies and not as chilly. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 59°

Friday: A weak cold front passes through during the afternoon bringing clouds & breezy conditions. It will cool off a bit Friday night behind the front. Wind: SW to NW 10-25 mph. High: 80°

Saturday: Abundant sunshine and picture perfect fall day! Temperatures are cooler with a light breeze. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 51° High: 77°

