Warming up after today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

It's a chill spring morning & the freeze warning expires after 9am

Clouds increase later this morning bringing a few rain showers to the area during the afternoon

More scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday, Thursday & over the weekend; will need to monitor for severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and a chance of a few passing rain showers. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Few showers around, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. Low: 48°

Wednesday: Windy and slightly warmer with a period or two of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 66°

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly later in the day. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 70°

