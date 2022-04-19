Watch
Weather

Actions

Warming up after today

and last updated 2022-04-19 04:44:03-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • It's a chill spring morning & the freeze warning expires after 9am
  • Clouds increase later this morning bringing a few rain showers to the area during the afternoon
  • More scattered thunderstorms expected Wednesday, Thursday & over the weekend; will need to monitor for severe weather

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: A morning freeze is likely followed by increasing clouds and a chance of a few passing rain showers. Wind: S-SE 10-25 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Few showers around, otherwise, staying mostly cloudy and breezy. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. Low: 48°

Wednesday: Windy and slightly warmer with a period or two of showers and thunderstorms. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 66°

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly later in the day. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 47° High: 70°

Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018

Report a typo

Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.