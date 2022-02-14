Watch
Warming up ahead of a big storm system Wednesday - Thursday

2022-02-14

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A warm-up begins with highs near 50 today & the 60s by Tuesday and Wednesday
  • A big storm system targets our area Wednesday-Thursday
  • Chance for accumulating snow looks likely Thursday morning; Questions on track of storm and where the heaviest snow falls remain

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Valentine's Day (Monday): A lovely day with abundant sunshine and warmer temperatures. Wind: SW to NE 10-20 mph. High: 50°

Tonight: Clear skies and chilly. Staying breezy. Wind: E 10-20 mph. Low: 29°

Tuesday: Increasing high clouds and much warmer! Prepare for gusty winds throughout the day. Wind: S 15-30, Gusts 45 mph. High: 64°

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for rain increasing during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures stay warm! Wind: W-SW to N 15-25 mph. Low: 54° High: 62°

