Warming up just in time for Thanksgiving week

WEATHER HEADLINES

A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week

A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds our way

Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Monday: Abundant sunshine, even warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 54°

Tonight: Clear and chilly but not as cold as last week. Wind: Light to S-SW 5 mph. Low: 32°

Tuesday: Breezy, abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 60°

Wednesday: Increasing clouds with south winds 10-20 mph. Low: 36° High: 58°

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Low: 40° High: 52°

Get more updates from our weather team:

View our interactive radar

Read our Weather Blog

Check out the current conditions in our area

The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.

Learn more and download it for iOS or Android.

