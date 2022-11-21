Warming up just in time for Thanksgiving week

WEATHER HEADLINES
- A south breeze will help warm us up to the 50s this week
- A storm system will approach on Thanksgiving but will miss us to the south and only bring clouds our way
- Next chance for rain may approach over the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Monday: Abundant sunshine, even warmer, less wind. Wind: S-SW 10-15 mph. High: 54°
Tonight: Clear and chilly but not as cold as last week. Wind: Light to S-SW 5 mph. Low: 32°
Tuesday: Breezy, abundant sunshine and a bit warmer than Monday. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 60°
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with south winds 10-20 mph. Low: 36° High: 58°
Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a sprinkle. The better chance of rain misses us to the south. Low: 40° High: 52°
Get more updates from our weather team:
View our interactive radar
Read our Weather Blog
Check out the current conditions in our area
The KSHB 41 Weather Storm Shield is a life-saving app that acts like an NOAA Emergency Weather Radio on your iPhone or Android phone. You will receive critical alerts via voice and push notification regarding major, potentially life-threatening weather events.