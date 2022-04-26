Watch
Warming up the next two days after such a chilly morning

and last updated 2022-04-26 04:44:46-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES

  • A nice warm up expected today & tomorrow after a chilly morning
  • Rain & storms return to the forecast Thursday morning & again Friday evening
  • Strong to severe storms can't be ruled out Friday, will monitor the timing closely!

KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST

Tuesday: After a chilly morning, temperatures improve with highs getting closer to normal. A light wind also expected. Wind: S 5 mph. High: 67°

Tonight: Clear and not as cold. Breezes start to pick up. Wind: S 10-20 mph. Low: 47°

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and even warmer with breezy conditions. Wind: S 15-30 mph. High: 74°

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with thunderstorms and rain showers most likely during the morning. Wind: S-SE 15-20 mph. Low: 55° High: 64°

