Warming up with a chance of showers and storms today, Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- Periods of showers, drizzle and a few thunderstorms through the day today
- More thunderstorm chances Thursday afternoon into early Friday & over the weekend
- There will be a threat of severe weather, mainly during the weekend
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, windy and a bit warmer. There will be some passing showers and thunderstorms around the area during the late afternoon & evening. Wind: S-SE 15-30 mph. High: 65°
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, slight breeze and a bit cool. Wind: NW to E-SE 10-20 mph. Low: 47°
School Day at the K! (Thursday): A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly later in the day. Wind: E-SE 10-25 mph. High: 72°
Friday: Blend of sun & clouds, very windy and warm! Wind: S 20-35 mph. Low: 62° High: 82°
