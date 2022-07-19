KANSAS CITY, Mo. — WEATHER HEADLINES
- We will make a run at 100° today, Thursday, Friday-Sunday
- A weak cold front moves through tonight
- Any rain chances are low and not until next week
KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST
Tuesday: Expect nearly 100% sunshine with a quick warm-up. Temperatures will reach 100° in a few spots. The wind will stay light. Wind: S-SW 5-15 mph. High: 98°
Tonight: A weak cold front moves through with no rain. Wind: S-SW to NW 5-10 mph. Low: 72°
Wednesday: Slightly cooler under a mostly sunny sky. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. High: 93°
Thursday: Sunny with a return to the extreme heat. Light wind. Low: 69° High: 99°
