Weather Blog | 1 thunderstorm round down, 1 to go

We had some beneficial rain last night with minimal severe weather. This was around 6 AM Saturday. You can see the rain shafts on the eastern horizon, the lingering showers from the big complex of thunderstorms overnight.

Jeff Penner

Now, what is next?

We are tracking a 2nd chance of thunderstorms for tonight. Could we see severe weather, flash flooding? I know there are a lot of events this weekend.

The Royals, Monarchs, Sporting and Current all have home games. The Royals, Sporting and Current all play their leagues team from Seattle. So I guess those teams will understand the rain, just not a Plains thunderstorm.

We also have Pridefest and Old Shawnee Days along with a ton of festivals, such as the Overland Park Greek Festival. The OP Greek festival runs from 11 AM to 10 PM today.

Details on the next chance of thunderstorms is in the 6 minute video below. Click on the link below.

