KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 10 Days until Christmas, any sign of Snow?

We are tracking three storm systems between today and Christmas Day. The first system is moving in today and will exit later Saturday. You can see a well defined, textbook, comma shape in the Plains. This is the typical shape of a mature storm system.

Christmas day is 10 days from now, where has the time gone?

Regardless of the answer it is 10 days from now and there are three storm systems to track. This should enhance the chance of a "White Christmas." But, is that the case in 2023? Arctic air would increase the chance of snow the next 10 days.

We search for the Arctic air and look at the forecast to Christmas day in the six and a half minute video below.

