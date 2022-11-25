Watch Now
Weather Blog: 100% Sunshine to a 100% chance of Rain

Posted at 6:34 AM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 08:30:43-05

Good Black Friday bloggers,

I hope you had a nice Thanksgiving. I think Mother Nature wants us to spend money as the weather today is looking great.

We are in for 100% sunshine today, and then we are in for a 100% chance of rain Saturday afternoon and night. A storm system is now located on the Mexico-New Mexico border. It will move into and through Missouri this weekend.

Let's go through the forecast.

TODAY:

It will be sunny with a light wind as highs climb to 50°-55°.

TONIGHT:

It will be clear, calm and cold with lows 30°-35°. The wind will be south at 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Clouds will increase Saturday morning with rain moving in between noon and 7 p.m. The heaviest and most steady rain will arrive after 5 p.m.

From noon to 5 p.m., there may be a few scattered rain showers. Highs will reach 50°-55° with a south shifting to east wind at 5-15 mph.

SATURDAY 5 PM-MIDNIGHT:

There is a 100% chance of rain, heavy at times. There may even be a few thunderstorms. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s with a north wind of 10-15 mph.

SUNDAY MIDNIGHT-7 AM:

The rain will continue with temperatures around 40°. There may be a rain/snow mix in northwest Missouri with temperatures in the low to mid-30s.

We expect roads to stay wet. Grassy areas may see some minor accumulation in northern Missouri.

CHIEFS SUNDAY:

The rain will end in the morning, and it will be dry for the game with temperatures in the 40s. Some sun may try to pop out during the game.

A northwest wind of 10-20 mph will make it a bit cold for tailgating.

RAINFALL FORECAST SATURDAY-SUNDAY:

Right now, it looks like amounts will range from 1"-2" south of the river to .25"-.50" north of the river. This is not set yet as we could see the heavier totals shift north by 50 miles, meaning most of the area would see 1"-2" of rain.

RAINFALL STATS:

Keep in mind all of November averages 2" inches of rain. November 2022 has already seen 3.71" of rain, which has really helped our drought situation. We are still in a drought, but we have dropped from levels 3-4 of 5 to 1-3 of 5.

A really incredible stat is that we have seen almost as much rain since Oct. 24 as we received between July 1 and Oct. 23. We are still running a nearly 7" deficit since July 1, so more rain is needed.

WEATHER TIMELINE SUMMARY:

FRIDAY:

SATURDAY:

AREA FOOTBALL GAME FORECASTS:

KU VS. K-STATE...Bring the rain gear

ARKANSAS VS. MIZZOU...Great football weather!

RAMS VS. CHIEFS...The rain will be over, perhaps some sunshine.

And, yes, I think the Chiefs should take care of the Rams.

Have a great rest of your Thanksgiving weekend.

Stay healthy.

