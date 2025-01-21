KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 1st Gulf Coast Blizzard, pattern shift for Kansas City

Good Tuesday bloggers,

We are in a rather odd weather pattern. It is this pattern that has brought the 1st recorded blizzard to the Gulf coast and record cold air to our area.

We had a low of -9° breaking the record of -6° set in 1935. The low on this map for Lawrence is -15°, but in the video it is -14° as it was updated to a degree colder.

Jeff Penner

We are not alone in this crazy cold. It was -15° in Manhattan, KS for the 1st day of classes after winter break. My son is a witness to that.

Jeff Penner

Look at the lows across the USA. It is below freezing over most of the country except central and southern Florida, coastal California and parts of North Carolina.

Jeff Penner

A shift in the pattern promises warmer days.

Jeff Penner

Details on the pattern shift, historic snowstorm and record cold are in the almost 5 minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week.

Stay healthy & warm

GO CHIEFS!