KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 cold blasts, fast-moving storm systems target Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

It was a beautiful, but cold and cloudless sunset. What is next?

We now have the first Arctic airmass of the season lurking in Canada, North Dakota and Montana. We are seeing a pattern that could bring some of this air close to KC by the end of the holiday weekend.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking 2 blasts of cold the next 7 days with each associated with fast-moving, small storm systems.

SYSTEM/COLD BLAST #1:

These are timed for Wednesday. A few rain showers are possible across mainly Kansas and Missouri with temperatures in the 40s. Any snow will be found across Colorado and New Mexico. So, if you are traveling on Wednesday, the only major travel issues appear to be in Colorado into New Mexico. Denver could see decent snowfall. The ski resorts will love this system.

Thanksgiving day and Friday will be colder and dry around here with highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.

SYSTEM/COLD BLAST #2:

This is timed for Saturday. It is going to track along the leading edge of the Arctic air and may bring our area a brief period of a light rain/snow mix. Any travel issues would be in the middle of the track of the small system. The map below shows the band of light precipitation from Missouri to eastern Nebraska to the eastern Dakotas. It could track 50-100 miles farther south or north than is shown. And may be even smaller than is shown.

Regardless of how it tracks, we will get in to the southern edge of the Arctic air by Sunday. This means lows in the teens and highs struggling to 30°. You can see by Sunday morning our little system is approaching the Carolinas.

So, overall holiday travel looks pretty good as we do not see any big storm systems before Thanksgiving and at the end of the holiday weekend. The east coast may see showers and thunderstorms on Thanksgiving day with some snow across New England. So, keep that in mind if you are traveling on Thanksgiving day.

What does this weather set up mean for the Plaza Lighting and Black Friday Chiefs game? Cold and dry conditions are likely for both. You can watch the football game on KSHB 41 if you want to stay out of the cold.

What does the weather set up mean for the winter? Well, you can watch our Winter forecast winter special on KSHB 41, Wednesday, December 4th at 6:30 PM.

Have great and happy Thanksgiving week and weekend.

