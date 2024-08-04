KSHB 41 Weather Blog | 2 more hot days, 2 cold fronts, 1 tropical system

Good Sunday, bloggers —

We are in for some more great pool weather today and Monday. For me, it needs to be in the low 90s to jump in the pool — 80s is a bit cool.

But I am getting old. LOL.

After these two great pool days, we will be tracking two cold fronts —one Tuesday and another Thursday.

Here is the setup for Monday. We will see a high around 95°.

Grand Island, Nebraska, will see a high around 100°. Valentine, Nebraska, which is 200 miles northwest of Grand Island, will see highs around 70°.

Jeff Penner

Debby may become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall in the Florida panhandle.

That is actually the good news here as it will be a weaker hurricane. But, there is always a but.

The hurricane's strength is not the whole story. The other part of the story may end up being bad news.

Jeff Penner

Details on Debby and our two cold fronts are in the video below.

Have a great week ahead.

Stay healthy.

Jeff Weather Blog Sunday

