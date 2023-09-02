Weather Blog: 20-day dry spell

Good Saturday bloggers,

The heat returns today as we will reach the low 90s today and mid 90s Sunday. The humidity will stay low at least. The humidity returns Labor Day with highs in the mid 90s. This may lead to isolated showers and thunderstorms, mostly east of KC. We will see our first clouds in three-four days on Labor Day.

Jeff Penner

We are now at 20 days without measurable rain, officially at KCI. We see a shift in the weather pattern the next 10-15 days that should end the dry spell.

Details are in the six-minute, 45-second video below.

Have a great Labor Day weekend.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive

A drink/texting while driving warning is in effect.