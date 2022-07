Good July 1st bloggers,

We have now started the seventh month of 2022! Time is flying. This is not only July 1, but it is June statistics day.

June has left many locations needing rain. There are rain chances for the 4th of July weekend. Now, we do not want any rain on the 4th.

Jeff Penner

The 5 1/2 minute video below details the rain and thunderstorm chances.

Have a happy, safe and healthy 4th of July weekend.

Please do NOT drink/text and drive.