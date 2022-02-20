Weather Blog: 70°, Arctic Front and a chance of Snow

Good Sunday bloggers,

We warmed nearly 20 degrees from 9 PM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday. It warmed from 28° to 43° between 9 PM and 2 AM. We will make a run at 60° today and 70° Monday ahead of an Arctic front. Grab the Dramamine.

9 PM SATURDAY:

We were in the mid to upper 20s.

Jeff Penner

2 AM SUNDAY:

We already jumped to the upper 30s and low 40s in just 5 hours in the middle of the night.

7 AM SUNDAY:

We were in the mid 40s on our way to 55°-60°.

Any ice or snow this week to add to our snowiest February since 2014?

Details on this roller coaster ride of weather is in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.