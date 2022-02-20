Watch
Weather Blog: 70°, Arctic Front and a chance of Snow

Jeff Penner
3.jpg
Posted at 7:46 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 08:46:52-05

Good Sunday bloggers,

We warmed nearly 20 degrees from 9 PM Saturday to 7 AM Sunday. It warmed from 28° to 43° between 9 PM and 2 AM. We will make a run at 60° today and 70° Monday ahead of an Arctic front. Grab the Dramamine.

9 PM SATURDAY:
We were in the mid to upper 20s.

1.jpg

2 AM SUNDAY:
We already jumped to the upper 30s and low 40s in just 5 hours in the middle of the night.

4.jpg

7 AM SUNDAY:
We were in the mid 40s on our way to 55°-60°.

Any ice or snow this week to add to our snowiest February since 2014?

5.jpg

Details on this roller coaster ride of weather is in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great week.

Stay healthy.

