Weather Blog: 8" below average rainfall since June 1

Good Saturday bloggers,

The good news is that we are having "San Diego" weather. The bad news is that we need rain as drought conditions worsen in our area.

The percent of average rainfall during the last 30 days is pretty ridiculous. We have seen mostly 10-30% of the average in the area. Keep in mind, September is one of our wettest months on average.

Jeff Penner

Is there any hope for rain? We answer that question and look at the latest with Ian in the six minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy