Weather Blog: A Big Middle of the USA Storm System

Low clouds moved in from the north on Friday as a strong cold front moved through. The northern edge of the low clouds were located just north of I-70 early Saturday. This made for an interesting morning sky. The low clouds were clearing as new clouds from the developing storm system were moving in.

Jeff Penner

A big storm system will form in the middle of the USA Sunday and Monday and then exit Tuesday. It will have spring and winter components as it will produce severe weather and a snowstorm. But, what does that mean for KC?

