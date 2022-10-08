Weather Blog: A Blocking Ridge

Good Saturday bloggers,

We are seeing more fantastic fall weather as we had another cloudless sunrise. But, rain is needed as the drought worsens. We are over 8" below average rainfall since July 1st.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

The tropical activity has picked up a bit as we are tracking Tropical Storm Julia. Where is Julia? Julia is in the southern Caribbean Sea headed west to Nicaragua. It will become a category 1, perhaps 2, when it makes landfall Sunday.

Jeff Penner

This is a photo taken by an astronaut on the International Space Station. It shows the sand, dirt and silt that was drawn out of Tampa Bay by Ian. Ian was south of Tampa Bay and the counter-clockwise wind circulation took the water temporarily out of the bay.

Jeff Penner

Lows this morning dropped to the low 30s with some patches in the 20s across northeast Kansas, northern and central Missouri. The KC area dropped to 35-38 which was just warm enough to prevent widespread frost. There was some dew and frost around. Emporia, KS was 43° due to clouds all night. Clouds act like a blanket.

Jeff Penner

Now, we need clouds to bring rain. There are 1-2 chances. Details on the rain chances and why it is not raining are in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.