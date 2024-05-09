Watch Now
KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Kansas City gets break from active weather pattern

Posted at 4:04 PM, May 09, 2024
Good Thursday bloggers,

Our active weather pattern continues, but we are getting a 2-3 day break in between series of systems.

The first system in the next series arrives on Mother's Day. But, this does not mean Mother's Day is going to be a washout.

During this break it may be a good time to mow. The grass is growing rapidly as we have seen ample rain and sunshine. If you did not mow today, then the best days are Friday and Saturday.

Details on the Mother's Day forecast and the upcoming new series of systems is in the 6 minute video below.

Have a great weekend
Stay healthy.

