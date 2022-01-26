Weather blog: A chance of snow next week?

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good morning bloggers,

Snow chances may increase next week, but as usual, Kansas City is in a spot that already is showing some big differences in the models.

I am heading to Manhattan, Kansas, this morning to speak to farmers about the weather and the LRC. I will be heading back and into work tonight on KSHB 41. The pattern is getting interesting all around Kansas City, but our weather is still staying quiet. This is a good thing with the big AFC Championship game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium coming up on Sunday. Let's take a look.

Yesterday was a very strange day. Dodge City, Kansas, had around 8 inches of snow, and Interstate 70 was shut down near Goodland, Kansas because 27 inches of snow fell in a couple of spots. Yes, I said 27 inches of snow:

Jeff Hutton

It was a strange little storm that is now redeveloping over New Mexico and it will head out east into Oklahoma.

This next forecast map shows snow near and just west of Oklahoma City later today. The solid black lines are called isobars and Kansas City will have a south breeze with temperatures warming up to near freezing this afternoon.

Wednesday Forecast

This storm will head east and redevelop again into a major storm just off the East Coast. Ships could accumulate a foot of snow as the heaviest snow appears as it will fall over the Atlantic Ocean.

Saturday Forecast

It is a challenging forecast for the big cities. Boston, and especially Cape Cod is the likely spot to have the heaviest snow. A bit farther east and New York City will not get much, and a bit farther west and 10 inches of snow could fall at Central Park. So meteorologists near the East Coast will be having a difficult forecast.

Major Eastern Storm

While this is going on out east, back in Kansas City we have nothing but quiet weather. This will benefit Kansas City and Los Angeles for the big games on Sunday:

NFL Championship Sunday

The weather is looking fantastic for football. We will update the forecast as we get closer.

Okay, so what about those snow chances for next week? Take a look at the latest American and European Model forecasts:

F5 Weather

The European Model targeted the Kansas City metro area with 6 to 12 inches of snow, while the American Model (GFS) targeted Des Moines, Iowa.

F5 Weather

The LRC supports a much stormier February ahead of us than we have been used to so far this winter. But, the LRC has also shown that these storm systems have not been as functional in our area. With 27 inches of snow blanketing parts of Western Kansas yesterday, this possible "flip" in the weather pattern has our attention. Let's see if this mid-week storm for next week continues to show up on the models.

Okay, I am hitting the road and will let you know how it goes in Manhattan, Kansas. I love the drive out there and then the dropping into the city limits of Manhattan. I don't love the fact that it is 8 degrees outside. At least the wind is light. Bundle up today. It will warm up to near 32 degrees this afternoon.

Thank you for spending a few minutes reading the weather blog and sharing this weather experience. Have a great Wednesday.

Gary