Weather Blog: A change in weather after Championship Sunday

Good AFC Championship Sunday bloggers,

The weather is looking great for the game with sunshine, a light wind and temperatures in the 40s.

Jeff Penner

My prediction for the game...34-23 Chiefs. They must stay away from turnovers and penalties.

Now to the weather.

A big change in the weather arrives Tuesday as Arctic air head south. As the Arctic air is heading south we will be tracking a two part system from the southwest USA. These systems with the Arctic air will create the set up for widespread winter precipitation across the Plains and Midwest.

Where does our area sit in all of this weather activity?

The details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great week, stay healthy and GO CHIEFS!