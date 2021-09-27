Weather Blog: A Change is around the Corner

Good Monday bloggers,

Well, I thought the Chiefs game would be tough and close. But, I thought we would be on the winning side. I think we will turn it around in Philly.

Now to the weather. We have seen a second straight day with highs 90° or higher. Some locations have broken records. We are in for one more day of this and then a change to more rain chances.

Let's go through this.

TUESDAY:

It will be another day with highs around 90°, but you will notice more humidity and clouds increasing from the southwest. The wind will be south at 10-15 mph.

UPPER LEVEL FLOW THURSDAY:

The main jet stream will be well north in Canada. In the USA the flow aloft will be weak, but there will be two storm systems to track. They will move from the southwest USA to Plains, Midwest and ten Great Lakes. The first system will be in our area Wednesday night-Thursday. The second system will be in our area Friday night and Saturday. The second system will be near northern Mexico Thursday.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY:

We will see lots of clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms Wednesday with highs in the 70s. Wednesday night and Thursday we will see an increase in at least scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the 70s and lows in the 60s.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY:

A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday. Then, more widespread rain and a few thunderstorms are looking more likely Friday night and Saturday. This second system has a better chance to bring widespread rain. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 60s. The second system will exit Sunday.

RAINFALL FORECAST WEDNESDAY-SUNDAY:

The two systems will create a zone of rain in the middle of the USA. This puts our area in the middle of the zone.

All locations over a 5 day period from Wednesday through Saturday should see 1" to 3" of rain. Some locations could see 3"-5" of rain.

We need the rain as the latest drought monitor is showing increasing areas of abnormally dry (level 1 of 5) in our region. There are also patches of moderate to severe drought (level 2, 3 of 5). The "zone of rain" will help head this dryness off at the pass.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.