Weather Blog - A Cloudy August Sunday Mostly Light Showers This Morning

Good Sunday Morning Bloggers,

If you were paying close attention to the large area of thunderstorms last night, you would eventually have been mesmerized at how it missed us. Take a look at the 12 hour loop:

How is this possible? Well, this has been happening a lot this summer. It is this year's LRC, and there is nothing we can do about it. The new LRC will set up in October, and I can't wait. Now, could it be worse? Will it be drier? Or will it be stormier? That is something we will begin predicting in October. For now, we are still in the same pattern that set up last fall.

7:25 AM Radar:

An upper level disturbance is producing a few showers as it moves across this morning. There is a chance of a thunderstorm, and this cloud cover will stay thick for a few hours. This means it will likely be in the middle 80s or so for highs today. The heat will then build back in tomorrow with 96 degrees our forecast high.

The tropics are becoming active. The LRC also provides the best insight for the prediction of these tropical systems as well. It appears it is about to become more active and we will discuss in tomorrow's blog. Here are the three systems being monitored at the moment:

Three Tropical Disturbances

Kansas City Weather Timeline:

Today: Cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and maybe a thunderstorm this morning with no risk of severe weather. There is a 30% chance of a thunderstorm later today with a slim risk of severe thunderstorms. High: 87°

Sunny with a few clouds. Very hazy, smokey, Hot, & Humid with south winds 10-25 mph. High: 96° with a heat index of 106°

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience. Today is the Olympics Closing Ceremony. We will be monitoring the weather situation closely and our weather team will let you know if there are any changes. Have a great Sunday.

Gary