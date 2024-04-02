Weather Blog | Cold, active start to April; snow gets close

Good Tuesday, bloggers —

Our current storm system is slowly exiting. It has delivered quite a bit of rain and severe weather.

We were fortunate on Monday that we had clouds and periods of showers during the day. This kept us cooler and prevented thunderstorms from becoming severe.

There was a swath of large hail and damaging wind from Oklahoma to the East Coast Monday into Tuesday.

As of 1:45 p.m. Tuesday, this storm had produced only three tornadoes — all in northeast Oklahoma. That is a good thing.

The next two days may see an uptick in the tornado reports across the eastern and southeast U.S. That is a bad thing.

Jeff Penner

April is here and now it is cold.

The next few days are going to be colder than average, and some snow may occur nearby. Today is April 2, so it is no April Fools' Day joke.

Jeff Penner

We are in a fairly active pattern with two more storm systems to track this weekend into next week.

Now, we will take the powercast to 2 p.m. Monday, the time of the solar eclipse. Clouds or no clouds?

Details on this active weather pattern are in the 5 1/2-minute video below.

