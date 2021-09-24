Weather Blog: A Cold Front and Big Warm Up

Good Red Friday bloggers,

Have you noticed the haze is back in the air? If you have been observing the sky this summer then you know what it is from. Yes, smoke from the western wildfires. This smoke will be in and out of our sky until those fires get extinguished. Unfortunately, there is no pattern change out west for wetter weather seen at this time.

Jeff Penner

We are tracking a cold front and a big warm up all in the next 2 days. When is our next chance of rain?

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.

GO CHIEFS!