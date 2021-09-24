Watch
Weather

Actions

Weather Blog: A Cold Front and Big Warm Up

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Penner
1.jpg
Posted at 12:33 PM, Sep 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-24 13:55:06-04

Good Red Friday bloggers,

Have you noticed the haze is back in the air? If you have been observing the sky this summer then you know what it is from. Yes, smoke from the western wildfires. This smoke will be in and out of our sky until those fires get extinguished. Unfortunately, there is no pattern change out west for wetter weather seen at this time.

3.jpg

We are tracking a cold front and a big warm up all in the next 2 days. When is our next chance of rain?

Details are in the 5 minute video below.

Have a great weekend and stay healthy.
GO CHIEFS!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018