KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Tuesday bloggers,

A COLD FRONT IS COMING! A COLD FRONT IS COMING!

When will this front arrive? Any thunderstorms with the front? When is our next chance of widespread rain? What will the weather be like for Chiefs Thursday? (Game televised on KSHB41)

Answers are in the 5 minute and 45 second video below.

Hope you had a great Labor Day weekend.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy