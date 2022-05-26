Weather Blog - A couple more bands of rain & then a big weekend warm-up

Good morning bloggers,

This storm is not done with us yet! We are currently underneath the circulation of this cold core upper level low. Bands of rain have been rotating across the Kansas City region since Tuesday and there are a couple more bands forming that will affect us today, and then we can say goodbye to this storm system.

Another band of light rain is forming this morning over the KC metro area. There may be one or two heavier downpours later this morning into early this afternoon and then this storm will finally loosen its grip on us and shift east allowing for a big warming trend beginning tomorrow.

Here are some rainfall totals from this storm as of 11 PM last night:

KCI Rainfall Total

Plaza Rainfall Total

Rainfall Totals Posted To My Facebook Fanpage:

147th & Antioch, KS: 3.10"

Overland Park, KS: 3.00"

Lee's Summit, MO: 3.00"

Leawood, KS: 2.65"

SW Lee's Summit, MO: 2.52"

Excelsior Springs, MO: 2.51"

Lake Tapawingo, MO: 2.50"

North Kansas City, MO: 2.15"

This rain pushes KCI over average for the month with 5.36" as of last night:

Rainfall For The Month

We will add a little bit more rain to these totals today. And, then we have the big warm-up that starts Friday. This month has had each week with a weather theme, starting with the cool first week, the hot second week, then the nice third week in between, and then this rainy week.

Temperatures will be up to a near perfect middle to upper 70s on Friday, then near 90 by Memorial Day.

Double Rainbow Over North KC

Thank you for sharing in this weather experience and spending a few minutes of your day reading the weather blog.

Have a great Thursday,

Gary