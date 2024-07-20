Weather Blog: A Disorganized Rainfall Pattern

Good Saturday bloggers,

We have an area of rain heading this way. It will be around most of the morning into the early afternoon. After it exits, a few showers, perhaps a thunderstorm will linger. It keep temperatures in the 60s most of the day, warming to the 70s later in the afternoon. The average high is 89°!

We saw a peek of sun this morning. We may see a peek or two later this afternoon, but clouds will be the rule.

Jeff Penner

The rain today is being caused by the first of several small upper level systems we will be tracking through the week.

Details are in the video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy