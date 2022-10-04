Weather Blog - A drought is expanding over Kansas & Missouri

Good morning bloggers,

The weather in Kansas City has been spectacular for a rather long stretch. There is no record for it, but this may be the nicest stretch of weather in our fall history. Since fall officially began on September 22, 2022 it has rained one day. On September 23rd it rained 0.13" and we only had 0.84" during the entire month of September (KC averages 4.04").

The Drought Monitor

The worst drought conditions have been spreading and expanding across Kansas into Missouri. Take a look at Kansas and Missouri. These next two maps show the drought conditions on last week's chart, and the conditions from just three months ago on July 5:

This is a disturbing trend. We will be discussing the expanding drought on our newscasts today and tonight on KSHB-41.

We do not see any significant rain chances and the new LRC is just now evolving. What has happened is important, but what is going to happen in our weather pattern during the next few weeks is much more important. We are about to experience the first cycle of this year's LRC. So, there is hope as we don't know what the results of this evolving pattern are at this point. Let's experience it first.

Rainfall Forecast Next 16-Days

This forecast map above shows that there is around .01" to .50" of rain forecast by the GFS model (American Model) for the next 16 days. This is also way below average and still somewhat suspect.

One thing I know for certain: we will have great weather for three more days. There will be a strong, but dry cold front blasting through late Thursday afternoon and we may drop into the 30s by Saturday morning.

The High Temperature Roller-Coaster Ride

roller-coaster of weather

KSHB-Meteorologist Lindsey Anderson posted this graphic and showed it on KSHB-41 this morning. It is really a "kiddy" ride, but there is one big drop before it gradually goes back up!

