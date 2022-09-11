Watch Now
Weather Blog: A fall feel, and the next rain chance is...

Posted at 7:29 AM, Sep 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-11 08:51:43-04

Good Sunday bloggers,

After a cool and rainy Saturday afternoon and evening, we are in for some super Sunday weather. The current storm system is moving away, but it is about to stall over Chicago.

We still need rain as officially we received 0.61" of rain at KCI airport. This brings our total since June 1 to 10.05", keeping us around 6" below average rainfall. When is the next chance of rain?

We go day by day through next Sunday in the five minute video below to answer that question.

Have a great week
Stay healthy
Go Chiefs!

