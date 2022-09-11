Weather Blog: A fall feel, and the next rain chance is...

Good Sunday bloggers,

After a cool and rainy Saturday afternoon and evening, we are in for some super Sunday weather. The current storm system is moving away, but it is about to stall over Chicago.

We still need rain as officially we received 0.61" of rain at KCI airport. This brings our total since June 1 to 10.05", keeping us around 6" below average rainfall. When is the next chance of rain?

Jeff Penner

We go day by day through next Sunday in the five minute video below to answer that question.

