Weather Blog - A Fantastic Friday & Then More Rain

Posted at 7:50 AM, Apr 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-09 08:50:52-04

Good morning bloggers,

Who is ready for a fantastic Friday? I am! The weather today will be nearly perfect this afternoon with an E.O.I. of 10. The wind will be light, and by evening changes will begin. Another storm is approaching and we will be adding to this rainfall total from the recent storm system:

Rainfall Total From Earlier This Week

I am just getting started.....I am on Sports Radio 810, and then I will finish writing.....

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading the Gabbing With Gary Blog. Have a fantastic Friday!

Gary

