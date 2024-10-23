Weather Blog | What's causing the smell in Kansas City? Plus a chance of storms on Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Wednesday bloggers,

Before we get to our chance of thunderstorms, we have been getting many calls to the station about a farm smell to the air. While it is hard to pinpoint the direct cause and source location of the smell, it is most likely due to the stinky air over farms in northern Missouri into Iowa that is being transported south-southwest by north-north-northeast winds of 10-20 mph.

Now, we have had north-northeast winds before and no smell. So, why today? Well, that is a good question. The only thing that comes to mind is that the smell was trapped by an inversion and then transported perfectly into KC.

Jeff Penner

Now back to something that kinda smells too. The ridiculous amount of dry weather.

Our dry spell ended Tuesday with an official 0.05", but the drought didn't get a dent. We did not see a drop of rain between Sept. 25 and Oct. 21.

Now, it will not be 27 days before our next chance of thunderstorms. Thursday evening we have an increasing chance to see thunderstorms with a cold front. Some storms may contain severe hail which is quarter sized or larger.

The next chance of rain after Thursday is Halloween week. That could be a bigger storm with more widespread beneficial rain.

Details on the upcoming chances of rain are in the video below.

Have a great rest of your week and weekend.

Stay healthy.