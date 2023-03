Good Monday bloggers,

We always seem to be tracking a series of weather changes. Oh yea! The weather around here is always changing and sometimes rather quickly, especially in March.

We are tracking two storm systems. The first is a small one tonight that could bring some snowflakes. The second is for Thursday night and Friday. This is a much bigger storm system and could bring severe weather.

Details are in the four and a half minute video below.

Have a great rest of your week and stay healthy.