Weather Blog: A "Game of Inches"

We are tracking two fast moving systems this weekend. They will be tracking northwest to southeast from western Canada to the northern Plains to Midwest, northeast of KC. These are often called "Alberta Clipper" systems as they originate in the Canadian province of Alberta then track quickly southeast, clipping along.

There is a similarity between football and weather. Each is a game of inches.

The weather for the game is going to be dry, but the temperature forecast is a bit tricky. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s across Kansas and 10s in northeast Missouri Sunday afternoon.

The five and a half minute video below details this forecast which always seems to be needlessly difficult around here.

