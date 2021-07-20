Weather Blog - A Heat Wave Is In The Forecast To Begin Within 7 Days

Good morning bloggers,

The weather pattern continues to cycle according to the LRC. The jet stream is now about to reach its weakest and farthest north position and we will discuss this in tomorrows blog. For today, we have a video blog:

The new data coming out this morning confirms this forecast. The heat is still three to four days away. It has only been 90 degrees two times this month, and this below 90 degree stretch will continue today and tomorrow. Let's enjoy the nice summer days while we have them!

Kansas City Weather Time-Line:

Today: Mostly sunny. A light breeze from the northeast at 5-10 mph. High: 86

Tonight: Clear and mild. Low: 68

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with south winds returning at 10 mph. High: 88

Thursday: Mostly sunny and hotter. South to southwest winds 10-15 mph. High: 90

Friday: Sunny with a southwest to south breeze 10-20 mph. High: 94

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day reading, or today watching, the blog & sharing in this weather experience. Have a great Tuesday.

Gary