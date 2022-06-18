Weather Blog: Light at the end of the 'heat tunnel'

Good Saturday bloggers,

If you want your yard to stay green this time of year, it requires 1" to 1.50" of rain per week. Locations south of I-70 have seen a trace of rain during the last week and many locations all around have seen around an 1" or less so far in June. June, is on average, one of the wettest months of the year.

If you are tired of the heat and want it too cool off, that requires a cold front to get here and move through.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel on both issues.

If you want to have a fun indoor activity today, come to 5904 Crystal Avenue. Kansas City, MO 64129. The KC T-Nuts, a train club myself and my son area member of will be running N scale trains at the Craft Fair VFW Post 1829 from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. I will be there later in the day. My son will be there this afternoon.

Jeff Penner

The five-and-a-half minute video below details how and when we can get some much needed rain and cooler air.

Have a great weekend

Stay, healthy cool and hydrated