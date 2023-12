Good New Year's Eve Eve bloggers,

Today was the clearest morning since Dec. 18. It not only allowed us to see the sunrise, but we were able to see the Venus rise.

Jeff Penner

We are in for some nice weather today with highs around 50°. A cold front will move through tonight making the last day of 2023 average cold.

We look into the first 10 days of 2024 in the four-and-a-half minute video below. There is a bigger storm showing up.

Have a great weekend, stay healthy

HAPPY NEW YEAR!