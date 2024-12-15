KSHB 41 Weather Blog | Looking ahead to Christmas Day in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Good Sunday bloggers,

We will look into Christmas day in this blog. Will it be a foggy Christmas eve like this morning? Will it be a rainy Christmas? A white Christmas? A brown Christmas? The latest data is in the 6 minute video below.

Before we get to that, will we see sunshine today? The answer is yes.

Here is a satellite pic from 7:15 a.m. Low clouds are hard to see at night and before the sun rises. But, there are special color banks and satellites that can pick them up. In this pic they are blue. The clearing line is about 100 miles south of KC.

Jeff Penner

By noon, a south breeze will push the clearing line through, so we will see sunshine this afternoon with highs in the low to mid-50s. We will be pushing 50° by noon.

Jeff Penner

Jeff Penner

Now what about the weather between today and Christmas day? Check out the video below.

Have a great week ahead

Stay healthy

GO CHIEFS!