Good Friday bloggers,

Eek! Here comes the Arctic cold as we are now in a Wind Chill Warning until Tuesday! Wind chills will mostly reside between -30 and -10.

Jeff Penner

It was -20° at 1 PM in Glasgow, MT. This airmass is pouring in now.

Jeff Penner

We are also tracking a few snow chances, but no big winter storm.

Details are in the six and half minute video below.

Have a great weekend

Stay healthy, stay warm