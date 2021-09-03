Watch
Weather Blog: A Loud Saturday Morning is Likely

Jeff Penner
Posted at 12:40 PM, Sep 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-03 14:00:28-04

Good Friday afternoon bloggers,

It was a rather loud Friday morning and we are likely in for a loud Saturday morning as we are tracking round 2 of very heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Flash flooding will be an issue with round 2, especially if it affects locations that saw very heavy rain this morning.

The heaviest rain occurred from downtown KC to south of Topeka, KS.

If you see flowing water there is an easy way to avoid becoming a flood death statistic. "Turn Around Don't Drown." Six inches of flowing water can lift an SUV off the road.

Where will the heavy rain set up? Will there be a round 3, 4 to affect more of the Labor Day weekend?

Answers are in the minute video below.

Have a safe and healthy Labor Day weekend.

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

