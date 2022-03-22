Weather Blog - A low end severe risk in KC, and a high end severe weather risk over the south

Good morning bloggers,

There were reports of around 20 tornadoes over Texas yesterday and the risk of severe weather increases today. Did any of you see the video of the pickup truck being tossed by one of the tornadoes? The truck was rolled over a couple times, and the last time the tornado rolled it one more time where it landed straight up, and the driver drove away: Tornado crosses highway picking up a truck

The severe weather risk is actually higher today:

Tornado risk today

This map is from the Storm Prediction Center and it shows today's tornado risk as they see it. This shows that there is a 2% chance of a tornado within 25 miles of where you live from KC east to central Missouri. Farther south the chance increases to 15% chance within 25 miles of where they live down there and it is hatched. The hatched area means strong tornadoes are possible.

For our area, it is looking like this low cloud deck will not clear out today. If this is the case, then the chance will go even lower than the 2% chance they placed in our area.

Low severe risk near KC

Look at the map above, and this forecast for temperatures at 3 PM below. If it is under 65°, then any chance of the thunderstorms forming becoming strong enough to produce a tornado will be lower. This temperature forecast from the latest HRRR model shows 60 or lower in most areas. This is due to this stratus deck we have in our sky this morning not clearing. So, let's keep our eye to the sky. If the sun breaks out around noon and it warms up, then we will have to pay very close attention to the development this afternoon.

Temperature forecast valid at 3 PM

I am still writing......The new severe weather outlook comes out soon and I will finish this severe weather risk discussion at that time.......

Looking into part 3 of this storm:

Colder air will be moving in tonight and Wednesday. There is an area of snow forecast to drop down into northwestern Missouri tomorrow night. It has been looking less and less as it gets closer, and it is just something for us to monitor as well.

HRRR model valid at 1 AM Wednesday night/Thursday morning

A block is forecast to form over northern Canada and the northern Atlantic Ocean:

Developing weather pattern - forecast valid Monday

I will have the blog finished by 8:30 AM......

Thank you for spending a few minutes of your day and sharing in this weather experience. We will be monitoring the sky closely today. Have a great Tuesday.

Gary