Weather Blog: A needed thunderstorm, a look into Labor Day weekend

Good Tuesday bloggers,

Hopefully your yard or farm received a nice drink of water. There is a lot going on below in the morning satellite picture.

You can see our complex of thunderstorms racing south towards I-44 and Tropical Depression Ida moving through the Tennessee Valley.

Also, a front has been pushed west by our thunderstorms. This means the heat has been pushed west and out of here finally.

Jeff Penner

What is next? How is the Labor Day weekend looking? Details are in the 3 minute video below.

Have a great week and stay healthy.