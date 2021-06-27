Weather Blog: A New Zone of Excessive Rain the next 5-7 Days

Good Sunday bloggers,

During the last 7 days there was a zone of very heavy rain from west Texas to the southern Great Lakes through eastern Kansas and much of of Missouri.

Jeff Penner

Since 5"-15" of rain fell in such a short time from northeast Kansas to central Missouri, a ton of water was dumped rapidly into the river system upstream of KC.

The next 5-7 days a new zone of heavy and excessive rain will be setting up in similar locations. This will result in more river and stream flooding and flash flooding. The location of this zone will be crucial in determining where the river and stream flooding will be the worst. The worst flooding always occurs near and downstream of the heaviest rain.

The first rounds of rain with this new set up begin today. In our area today and tonight, the best rain chances will be along and east of I-35.

The 3 1/2 minute video below goes into detail on where the heaviest rain is most likely to occur and a big change in the weather for the 4th of July weekend.

Have a great week and stay healthy.